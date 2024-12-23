Coyote Seen Running Near Elementary School In New Rochelle (Video)

The animal was captured in a video posted on Monday, Dec. 23 just after midnight by Fabrix Company on Instagram and shared by Frank Dee on Facebook.

In the footage, the coyote can be seen running in the middle of a New Rochelle street near Trinity Elementary School. The animal was also seen near the area of Glen Island Park, according to Dee.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, human development can make "surprisingly good coyote habitat."

The species will rarely approach or act aggressively to people, but they pose a risk to the safety of cats and dogs. This can affect human safety as well, officials said.

To minimize conflicts with coyotes, residents can do their part to "maintain the natural fear that coyotes have of humans," according to the NYSDEC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.