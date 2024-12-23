Partly Cloudy 18°

SHARE

Coyote Seen Running Near Elementary School In New Rochelle (Video)

A coyote was seen running on a public city street near an elementary school in Westchester, prompting concern from nearby residents. 

A coyote was seen running on a public street in New Rochelle near Trinity Elementary School. 

A coyote was seen running on a public street in New Rochelle near Trinity Elementary School. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Frank Dee
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The animal was captured in a video posted on Monday, Dec. 23 just after midnight by Fabrix Company on Instagram and shared by Frank Dee on Facebook. 

In the footage, the coyote can be seen running in the middle of a New Rochelle street near Trinity Elementary School. The animal was also seen near the area of Glen Island Park, according to Dee.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, human development can make "surprisingly good coyote habitat." 

The species will rarely approach or act aggressively to people, but they pose a risk to the safety of cats and dogs. This can affect human safety as well, officials said.

To minimize conflicts with coyotes, residents can do their part to "maintain the natural fear that coyotes have of humans," according to the NYSDEC. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE