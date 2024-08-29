Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Car Jumps Curb, Hits CVS Location In New Rochelle

A vehicle collided with multiple cars and a CVS Pharmacy location in Westchester after its driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, police said. 

The crash happened at a CVS Pharmacy in New Rochelle at 1296 North Ave. 

The crash happened at a CVS Pharmacy in New Rochelle at 1296 North Ave. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, when an 89-year-old woman tried to park at a CVS locale in New Rochelle at 1296 North Ave. and hit the accelerator pedal, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

The woman's car then hit a couple of vehicles, jumped the curb, and grazed the building, Coyne said. 

No injuries or structural damage to the building were reported. However, the driver did go to a nearby hospital as a precaution. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE