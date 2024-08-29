Car Jumps Curb, Hits CVS Location In New Rochelle

The crash happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, when an 89-year-old woman tried to park at a CVS locale in New Rochelle at 1296 North Ave. and hit the accelerator pedal, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

The woman's car then hit a couple of vehicles, jumped the curb, and grazed the building, Coyne said.

No injuries or structural damage to the building were reported. However, the driver did go to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

