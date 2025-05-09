Cafe Haven at Stella, located in the lobby of the Stella Luxury Apartments at 10 Lecount Place, hosted its official ribbon cutting on Friday, May 9, at 2 p.m., the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce announced.

The cafe offers freshly brewed coffee, made-to-order sandwiches, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and more. Those with sugar cravings can also enjoy the eatery's Dubai chocolate sweet treats.

The space also features games and outdoor seating, making it an ideal spot for both productivity and play. It's open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you decide to stop by, there's parking on the street or in the New Roc garage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.