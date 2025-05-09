Light Drizzle 59°

SHARE

Cafe Haven At Stella Opens Shop In New Rochelle

Coffee lovers and foodies have a new spot to check out in Westchester, where a fresh cafe just opened its doors with a celebration. 

Cafe Haven offers sandwiches, frappucinos, desserts, and more, as seen above. 

Cafe Haven offers sandwiches, frappucinos, desserts, and more, as seen above. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/cafehavenatstella
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Cafe Haven at Stella, located in the lobby of the Stella Luxury Apartments at 10 Lecount Place, hosted its official ribbon cutting on Friday, May 9, at 2 p.m., the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce announced. 

The cafe offers freshly brewed coffee, made-to-order sandwiches, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and more. Those with sugar cravings can also enjoy the eatery's Dubai chocolate sweet treats. 

The space also features games and outdoor seating, making it an ideal spot for both productivity and play. It's open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

If you decide to stop by, there's parking on the street or in the New Roc garage. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE