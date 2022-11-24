New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony

An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony.

Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.

The business, owned by Tom Middleton and set in a three-story restored historic building with the help of a grant from the New York State Main Street program, serves a variety of American fare with a unique twist, according to its chef, Chris dos Reis.

"The menu is my version of American food but because of my Portuguese heritage and style of cooking, I am bringing new interpretations to familiar dishes," said dos Reis, a native of New Rochelle.

Some dishes served by the restaurant include several small plates and salads such as tuna tartare, grilled octopus, and shaved goat cheese salad, as well as main dishes such as pastured duck breast with huckleberries and mushrooms, sea bass with turnip puree, and grass-fed steak au poivre, according to the business's menu.

Those with a sweet tooth might also be interested in the restaurant's dessert options, which include caramel flan, rice pudding with rhubarb and strawberries, and chocolate cremeux topped with a port cherry sauce, according to the menu.

City officials who attended the grand opening ceremony heaved praise on the newly-opened restaurant.

"Town House exemplifies the spirit of our fast-growing downtown and will quickly take its place as one of New Rochelle's signature destinations. I am grateful for the strong public-private partnership that has helped foster such an exciting new business, and applaud Tom Middleton for his creative, entrepreneurial vision," said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson.

"Full culinary experiences like Town House showcase the continued progress and success of New Rochelle’s retail landscape helping to encourage growth and development while enhancing the quality of life of the downtown area," New Rochelle Development Commissioner Adam Salgado said.

Other patrons of the restaurant also expressed their satisfaction with their experience.

"The food was outstanding. Sophisticated and great attention to detail. Service was warm and attentive," Leslie D. of Tarrytown said in a Yelp review, who also warned other visitors not to skip dessert.

"This is a special restaurant by any measure. Many chefs (especially in Westchester) are afraid to go hard with seasoning. Not here. The steak tartar was a unique and delicious take on a classic. Vinegar forward crunchy with soft and creamy when needed," Andrew L. of New York City wrote on Yelp.

