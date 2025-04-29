Bullet Goes Through Both Of Man's Arms In New Rochelle Shooting: Police Seek Suspect, Witnesses

The shooting happened in New Rochelle around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, April 25, when officers were alerted to a report of a male shot near 360 Main St. The caller believed the wounded individual had fled into a nearby residence at 361 Main St., New Rochelle Police announced on Tuesday, April 29.

While officers searched the area, police were notified by Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital that a 21-year-old city resident had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who sustained a single bullet wound that passed through both his left and right forearms, has not cooperated with the investigation, police said.

An anonymous tipster later told police that the man was shot while sitting in his vehicle parked in front of 345 Main St.

Responding officers eventually found a 2020 BMW sedan with a bullet hole in the driver’s side window and a spent 9mm shell casing on the sidewalk nearby. The vehicle and crime scene were processed for evidence.

The victim was treated at Montefiore and released from the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300 or leave an anonymous tip at 914-632-COPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.