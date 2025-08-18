Bojangles will open about 55 restaurants across the region, the company said in a news release. That includes 20 in the greater New York City area over the next 10 years, along with 35 across New Jersey.

A new location in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn is set to open in the winter as part of a franchise deal with restaurateur Habib Hashimi and the Hashimi Holding Corporation.

"Bojangles has always stood out to me – from its delicious chicken, biscuits and breakfast to its incredible franchisee support system," Hashimi said. "I couldn't be more proud to lead Bojangles' growth in New York City. Our team has extensive experience running quick-service concepts across New York and Connecticut, and I'm confident residents will fall in love with the Southern flavors, hospitality and convenience Bojangles has to offer."

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain first opened a restaurant in NYC in October 1982, located on Manhattan's Sixth Avenue between 45th and 46th streets, The New Yorker reported. While the opening set breakfast sales records, popularity dwindled and the location closed in 2007.

CEO Jose Armario said it's the right time for Bojangles to return to the tri-state region.

"It's a monumental moment, now that we're entering the New York Metropolitan area again," Armario said. "The East Coast is craving the authentic, Southern charm that Bojangles delivers, and we're excited to introduce locals to something new. The franchise groups behind this expansion are the exact partners we want to grow with – they bring the industry know-how, operational experience and leadership needed to grow Bojangles in a bustling market like New York."

The company's aggressive growth comes as it reportedly explores a sale that could value the chain at $1.5 billion, Axios reported. Experts said that expansion will be key to supporting that price.

These are the only current Northeast locations for Bojangles:

Frederick, MD

Piscataway, NJ

Quakertown, PA

Reading, PA

Founded in 1977, Bojangles has about 850 restaurants, with more than half located in the Carolinas.

