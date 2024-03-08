Person Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle At Intersection In New Rochelle

The incident happened on Friday, March 8, when an adult male bicyclist was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman at the intersection of North Avenue and Huguenot Street, according to New Rochelle Police.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to authorities.

Responding officers found that the bicyclist was conscious but not talking, likely because of a language barrier. He was then taken to a hospital with a head injury, police said.

He is now being monitored and is conscious and alert. No arrest was made in connection with the crash.

