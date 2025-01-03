New Rochelle's Mike West Sr., Lifelong Friend To Many, Dies: Memorial Fund Made In His Name

Michael West Sr., a lifelong resident of New Rochelle and a celebrated athlete, died on Thursday, Dec. 26 at the age of 61.

According to his lifelong friend Robert "Sonny" Fernandez, West played football at every level from youth leagues to Southern Connecticut State University and left a lasting impression on countless lives with his warm smile, big heart, and ability to bring calm to any situation.

In the days after his death, Fernandez shared his grief and memories of their decades-long friendship in a heartfelt tribute on GoFundMe, where a memorial fund has been established in West’s honor.

“Mike and I were raised during the 1970s and 80s in New Rochelle, NY, and we played 'the game' on every level as we grew up,” Fernandez wrote on the page. “We started at Youth Tackle League, then Albert Leonard Middle School, followed by playing for New Rochelle High School, and finally Southern Connecticut State University.”

Describing West as his closest teammate and a friend who brought joy and wisdom into every room, Fernandez recalled their shared motto of teamwork and camaraderie.

“One thing I loved and remember about my friend was Mike’s ability to walk into a room and calm 'storms' with his beautiful smile, big heart, and wisdom,” Fernandez wrote. “I will miss that.”

To honor West’s legacy, Fernandez and the West family launched the GoFundMe campaign to support funeral expenses and establish scholarships for West’s grandchildren or a family foundation in his name.

“Moving forward in his honor and memory, this Memorial Fund will be started in his name,” Fernandez wrote. “If you have a heart like Mike’s and you wish to contribute, you can donate here.”

The fund has already received an outpouring of support from those touched by West’s life, as friends and loved ones share memories and express gratitude for the impact he had on their lives.

"The world has lost a great, son, dad, brother, cousin, grandfather, and friend to so many," commented one contributor, who added, "We all grew up together in New Rochelle and graduated together in 1981, Mike like so many of us from that class remained close throughout the years. It didn’t matter if you spoke daily or sparingly we all knew we cared for each other, we all feel the loss of Mike."

As of Friday, Jan. 3, the page had collected over $8,400 out of a $23,000 goal.

Those wishing to contribute can do so by clicking here.

