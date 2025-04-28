$45K Heist: Victims Escape Duct Tape Attack In New Rochelle Armed Robbery, Suspects At Large

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, April 28, when New Rochelle Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at 130 Pelham Rd., the department announced.

A witness called authorities after hearing and seeing suspicious activity that appeared to be an ongoing robbery. When officers arrived, they saw a White Ford F-150 Lightning speed away from the scene.

Although officers tried to pursue the vehicle, they eventually lost sight of it.

The two victims told police that three armed suspects, each brandishing a black handgun, ambushed them as they parked and exited their vehicle. The suspects tried to restrain them with duct tape, but the victims managed to break free. The attackers then fled the scene in the pickup truck.

During the robbery, the suspects stole luxury products valued at more than $45,000, car keys, and an iPhone, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The New Rochelle Police Department is actively investigating the case and seeking information about the white Ford F-150 Lightning and the three suspects involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300 or leave an anonymous tip at 914-632-COPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.