3-Year-Old From New RochelleKilled After Being Struck By SUV

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 in Manhattan at West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue, outside of Harlem Hospital.

According to ABC 7, The driver of the Nissan SUV attempted to take the toddler by foot to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Jaynelyse Valdez of New Rochelle.

Her 2-year-old brother sustained minor injuries, ABC 7 reported.

