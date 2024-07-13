Mostly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

3-Year-Old From New RochelleKilled After Being Struck By SUV

A 3-year-old girl from Westchester was killed after being struck by an SUV while crossing the street in New York City.

A 3-year-old girl from Westchester was killed after being struck by an SUV while crossing the street in New York City.

A 3-year-old girl from Westchester was killed after being struck by an SUV while crossing the street in New York City.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 in Manhattan at West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue, outside of Harlem Hospital.

According to ABC 7, The driver of the Nissan SUV attempted to take the toddler by foot to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Jaynelyse Valdez of New Rochelle.

Her 2-year-old brother sustained minor injuries, ABC 7 reported.

Click here to read the ABC 7 report.

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE