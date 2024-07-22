3 Found Stabbed After Disorderly Group Disbands In New Rochelle: Suspect At Large

The stabbing happened in New Rochelle on Sunday, July 21 just after 4:15 a.m., when the city's police department was clearing a large disorderly group on the 200 block of North Avenue.

According to the department, as officers worked to disband the group, they found three men with stab wounds, including one stabbed in the leg; one stabbed in the back; and another with wounds in his back and chest.

The suspect was already gone when the victims were found, police added.

The three men were taken to local hospitals where two underwent surgery for their injuries and are now in critical but stable condition. The third victim, who was injured in his leg, was discharged from the hospital.

New Rochelle detectives are now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

