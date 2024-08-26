3 Armed Robberies Reported In 3 Days In New Rochelle

The robberies happened in New Rochelle on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Monday, Aug. 26, the city's police department announced.

The first of the incidents occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when a 23-year-old videographer was robbed at knife-point at 45 May St.

According to New Rochelle Police, the victim had been contacted by Instagram to film a music video at that location. When he arrived, he met with three men who confronted him with a knife after he set up his video equipment, including two cameras and a camera lens worth $5,700.

The three suspects then allegedly took the equipment before running out of the building. The victim tried following but wasn't able to catch them, prompting him to call the police. Soon after, an officer spotted two of the suspects nearby and stopped them, authorities said.

These two suspects, who were identified by the victim as two of the three men involved in the incident, were identified as New Rochelle residents Kyle Miller, age 18, and Lonell Alexander, age 20. They were both charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said, adding that they were both in possession of several knives, brass knuckles, and a BB gun.

Detectives are now looking for the third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 914-654-2270.

The second robbery incident also happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, when a 17-year-old victim told officers that his cell phone and fanny pack had been taken from him in the area of 299 Huguenot St. He also added that he had been assaulted as well, police said.

The victim also told police that he knew some of the suspects and was able to give them names and descriptions, which led to officers soon finding and arresting one adult and three juveniles. They were all charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

The adult suspect, identified as 18-year-old Veilman Jimenez-Ramirez of New Rochelle, was held pending his arraignment in the New Rochelle City Court. Meanwhile, the three juveniles were held pending their arraignment in the Youth Part of the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, according to authorities.

The last of the robberies happened on Monday around 7:15 a.m. when police learned that a man had walked into Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital with a stab wound to his back.

When officers interviewed the man, he told them that he had been hit in his head and knocked to the ground by three men who then demanded money. After he handed over around $13, the victim noticed some blood but did not report feeling any pain.

At this point, the three suspects, described as Black men wearing dark clothing, ran away in an unknown direction.

After the incident, the victim went home and told his wife what happened, at which point she looked at his back and told him he had been stabbed, prompting his hospital visit.

New Rochelle Police detectives are now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 914-654-2270.

