21-Year-Old Nabbed After Shooting On Residential New Rochelle Road: Police

New Rochelle resident Kollin Francis, age 21, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 7 following a shooting incident earlier in the same day, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne said on Monday, Sept. 9.

According to Coyne, just before noon on Saturday, police heard that gunshots had been fired in the area of Remington Place. Arriving officers learned that a confrontation had occurred between two people who knew each other, and one allegedly began shooting at the other.

The shooter then ran from the scene. No gunshot wounds were reported.

Following a police investigation, Francis was arrested later in the day without incident and found to have a 40 caliber Glock handgun that had been reported stolen from Georgia, Coyne said.

After his arrest, Francis was charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

First-degree attempted assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

