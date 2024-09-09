Mostly Cloudy 76°

21-Year-Old Nabbed After Shooting On Residential New Rochelle Road: Police

A man faces charges after shooting at a victim with a stolen handgun during a confrontation on a residential road in Westchester, police announced. 

The shooting, which involved the pictured 40 caliber Glock handgun, happened in the area of Remington Place in New Rochelle, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/New Rochelle Police Department
New Rochelle resident Kollin Francis, age 21, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 7 following a shooting incident earlier in the same day, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne said on Monday, Sept. 9. 

According to Coyne, just before noon on Saturday, police heard that gunshots had been fired in the area of Remington Place. Arriving officers learned that a confrontation had occurred between two people who knew each other, and one allegedly began shooting at the other.

The shooter then ran from the scene. No gunshot wounds were reported. 

Following a police investigation, Francis was arrested later in the day without incident and found to have a 40 caliber Glock handgun that had been reported stolen from Georgia, Coyne said. 

After his arrest, Francis was charged with:

  • First-degree reckless endangerment;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • First-degree attempted assault;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. 

