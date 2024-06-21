2 Killed After Apartment Fire Breaks Out In New Rochelle

The fire happened on Friday, June 21 just after 7 a.m. at an apartment at 30 Eastchester Rd. in New Rochelle, according to a report from ABC 7.

Two victims suffered cardiac arrest and were pronounced dead, the outlet reported, also adding that firefighters reported the apartment had hoarding conditions.

More information, including the cause of the blaze and the victims' identities, has not yet been released.

