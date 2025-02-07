New Rochelle Police announced Friday, Feb. 7, that two people have been charged in connection with Temaj's death after his body was found on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Charles Street in New Rochelle, as Daily Voice reported.

The suspects are:

Hugo Perez-Gabriel, 32, of New Rochelle, who is charged with concealment of a human corpse and endangering the welfare of a child;

A 16-year-old teen from New Rochelle, whose name was not made public and is charged with concealment of a human corpse and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

According to police, the two suspects removed Temaj’s body from a nearby residence and left him on the sidewalk, where officers later discovered him without a shirt or shoes.

The cause of death remains undetermined as authorities await toxicology reports. Detectives continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the New Rochelle Police Department’s non-emergency line at 914-654-2300 or provide anonymous tips at 914-632-COPS.

This remains a developing story. Check back for updates.

