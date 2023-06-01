17-Year-Old Intentionally Hits Man With Car In New Rochelle, Drives Away

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 31 just before 10:30 p.m., when police responded to the area of 149 North Ave. in New Rochelle on a report of a car hitting a pedestrian before leaving the scene, according to New Rochelle Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Once arriving, authorities found a 43-year-old New Rochelle resident who had suffered serious injuries. He was then taken to a local trauma center where he is now listed in critical but stable condition, Coyne said.

Police then commenced an investigation, which discovered that the driver and pedestrian knew each other and that the collision had been intentional.

Detectives then found the driver, a 17-year-old New Rochelle resident, arrested him, and charged him with first-degree assault.

The names of both the driver and the victim were withheld by police. The name of the victim may be released later pending notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.