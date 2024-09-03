$15K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At This New Rochelle Gas Station

A top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket worth $15,225.50 was sold in New Rochelle for the Labor Day drawing on Monday, Sept. 2, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was sold at a Gulf gas station at 635 Main St., officials added. The identity of the winner was not released.

For those looking to try their luck, Take 5 drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed up to a year after the drawing date.

