$15K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At This New Rochelle Gas Station

One lucky visitor to a Westchester gas station walked away with a lottery ticket that made them several thousand dollars richer.

The winning ticket was sold at a Gulf gas station in New Rochelle at 635 Main St. 

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

A top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket worth $15,225.50 was sold in New Rochelle for the Labor Day drawing on Monday, Sept. 2, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The ticket was sold at a Gulf gas station at 635 Main St., officials added. The identity of the winner was not released. 

For those looking to try their luck, Take 5 drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed up to a year after the drawing date. 

