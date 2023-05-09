$1,000,000 Winner: New Rochelle Man Claims Powerball Prize

The New York Lottery announced on Friday, May 5 that Everald Anderson matched the first five Powerball numbers drawn on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

The winning numbers were 06-14-16-34-66 with the Powerball number of 25.

Anderson received a single lump sum payment of $651,004 after the required withholdings, the NY Lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Trading 486 at 486 Main St. in New Rochelle. (Shown in the image above.)

New York’s Powerball game generated $358,376,004 in total sales during the fiscal year 2021-2022, state officials said.

School districts in Westchester County received $110,125,461 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.

