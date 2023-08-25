Wrong-Way Crash: 21-Year-Old Driver, Passenger Suffer Serious Injuries On Meadowbrook Parkway

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead.

A 2001 BMW 325, driven by a 21-year-old man from East Elmhurst, Queens, was traveling northbound when his vehicle crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes and struck a 2020 Toyota Sienna head-on, New York State Police said.

The driver of the BMW and his passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota was the only occupant in the vehicle and was also transported to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to state police troopers, other agencies responding to the scene were:

State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI),

Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU),

Forensic Identification Unit (FIU).

Any witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to call state police at 631-756-3300.

