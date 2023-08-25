Woman Strikes Firefighters With Car, Flees In Uniondale: Police

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., an unknown woman in a gray 2021 Mercedes-Benz G30 was driving south on Uniondale Avenue.

The red traffic lights in front of the Van Ness Fire Station, located at 154 Uniondale Avenue, were flashing as the woman drove, but she allegedly drove through them and also passed a firetruck with emergency lights on.

Two firefighters got out of the truck to direct the driver elsewhere.

However, she disregarded them and continued to drive, striking the pair with her car and fleeing the scene.

One firefighter, age 48, suffered an injury to their leg; the other, age 20, reportedly suffered leg pain in the incident.

The victims were taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

