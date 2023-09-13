A Few Clouds 80°

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times During Hempstead Argument, Suspect Nabbed, Police Say

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed an 88-year-old woman multiple times during an argument on Long Island and fled, authorities said.

Teron Ringgold, age 32 of Hempstead, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11 after he allegedly stabbed an 88-year-old woman during a fight, police said.
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Monday, Sept. 11 in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 6 p.m., a fight broke out between 32-year-old Hempstead resident Teron C. Ringgold and an 88-year-old woman.

Though it started as a verbal argument, it quickly escalated to physical, as Ringgold allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.

Having fled from the scene, police reported later finding him on Greenwich Street in Hempstead.

Ringgold was arrested after “a brief struggle,” police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

He is charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Resisting arrest
  • Menacing a police officer

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court on Monday, Sept. 18. 

