Woman Stabbed Multiple Times During Hempstead Argument, Suspect Nabbed, Police Say

It happened on Monday, Sept. 11 in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 6 p.m., a fight broke out between 32-year-old Hempstead resident Teron C. Ringgold and an 88-year-old woman.

Though it started as a verbal argument, it quickly escalated to physical, as Ringgold allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.

Having fled from the scene, police reported later finding him on Greenwich Street in Hempstead.

Ringgold was arrested after “a brief struggle,” police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

He is charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Menacing a police officer

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court on Monday, Sept. 18.

