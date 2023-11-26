Mostly Cloudy 32°

Woman Seriously Injured In West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured.

Joe Lombardi
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 in West Hempstead.

The 83-year-old was walking eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike crossing Nassau Boulevard when she was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram being operated by a 36-year-old man making a left-hand turn onto Nassau Boulevard, Nassau County Police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is currently listed in serious condition. 

The driver remained at the scene. No further injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

