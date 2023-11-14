Woman Pushing Stroller Struck By Bus In Oceanside, Pinned Underneath: Police

It happened on Monday, Nov. 13 in Oceanside.

According to Nassau County Police, the 45-year-old woman was pushing a stroller while crossing Long Beach Road at the Davison Avenue intersection.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., a mini school bus, driven by a 71-year-old man, was traveling west on Davison Avenue and took a left onto Long Beach Road, striking the woman, who has remained unnamed.

The woman became pinned under the bus.

Rescuers used a five-ton floor jack and high-pressure airbags to retrieve the victim, who suffered head and leg injuries.

She was taken to a hospital, where she is currently in stable condition, officials said.

The child in the stroller was reportedly uninjured, but taken to a hospital nonetheless and is in the care of a family member.

No additional details have been released.

Though police said there is no sign of criminal intent, the investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.