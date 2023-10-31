Woman Leaves 10-Month-Old In Car Outside Franklin Square Grocery Store: Police

It happened on Monday, Oct. 30 in Franklin Square, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., 25-year-old Amber-Rose Danahy of West Hempstead parked her car behind the Lidl grocery store, located at 969 Dogwood Avenue.

A witness later noticed her 10-month-old son crying in the back seat of the empty car.

Police rescued the child with a lockout kit; an investigation later determined that Danahy was responsible for leaving the baby unattended.

No injuries were reported, and the 10-month-old was placed into the custody of a different family member.

Danahy is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is due to re-appear at the First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

