Woman Injures 3 Officers With Shower Rod, More During Uniondale Arrest: Police

A 25-year-old Long Island woman allegedly exposed herself and used a shower rod against officers during her arrest, police claimed.

Lourdje Elien, age 25, was arrested outside of her Uniondale home early on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 21,  police said. 

The woman, Lourdje Elien, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 21 at approximately 3 a.m. in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police.

After what was reported to be a disturbance, police found Elien, a 25-year-old Uniondale resident, outside of her Park Place home, screaming and exposing herself.

When going to make an arrest, Elien reportedly picked up a shower rod and started swinging, injuring three officers until she was eventually taken into custody.

In addition, three children were inside of Elien’s home. Police said the kids were lethargic and appeared to be upset.

Elien, the three children, and the injured officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

She is charged with:

  • Assault, three counts;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, three counts;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Public lewdness; and
  • Resisting arrest.

Elien is scheduled to be arraigned when it is medically practical. 

