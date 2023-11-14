Fair 50°

Woman Held Hostage, Prompting Pursuit In Glen Cove: Police

An investigation has been launched after reports of a woman being held against her will spurred a high-speed chase on Long Island, police said.

<p>Police announced they chased down a driver who allegedly was holding a woman captive in Glen Cove on Monday, Nov. 13.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened on Monday, Nov. 13, according to Glen Cove Police.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., police saw a Black 2017 Honda Accord, which had been reported to contain a woman held against her will.

When officers attempted to pull over the Accord, the driver instead sped up and attempted to flee the police, leading to a pursuit.

The driver of the Honda continued to drive north on Glen Cove Avenue, then turned west onto the Northern Boulevard.

Near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Searingtown Road in Manhasset, police reported the Accord intentionally hit a Glen Cove Police car.

In Roslyn, the allegedly captive passenger was able to exit the car.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the Glen Cove Detective Division. No further details have been released.

