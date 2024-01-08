Fair 45°

Woman Drives On Drugs With 5 Kids In Baldwin: Police

A Long Island woman was nabbed in a parking lot after officials said she was caught driving on drugs with multiple children under the age of 14 in the car.

Baldwin resident Johanna Gonzalez, age 39, was arrested after she was reportedly caught driving on drugs with five kids in the car, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a witness reported that 39-year-old Johanna Gonzalez of Baldwin was driving her 2021 Toyota under the influence at the Wendy’s located at 690 Sunrise Highway.

Not only was Gonzalez allegedly found by investigators to be on drugs, but officials say she was driving with five children in the car – one 8-year-old, two 12-year-olds, and two 13-year-olds.

It is unclear what drugs she was allegedly taking.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving while ability impaired;
  • Driving while intoxicated (children under 16), five counts;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, five counts; and
  • Multiple traffic violations.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan 8 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

The children in her car were released to the custody of family members. 

