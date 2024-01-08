Woman Drives On Drugs With 5 Kids In Baldwin: Police

It happened on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a witness reported that 39-year-old Johanna Gonzalez of Baldwin was driving her 2021 Toyota under the influence at the Wendy’s located at 690 Sunrise Highway.

Not only was Gonzalez allegedly found by investigators to be on drugs, but officials say she was driving with five children in the car – one 8-year-old, two 12-year-olds, and two 13-year-olds.

It is unclear what drugs she was allegedly taking.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with:

Driving while ability impaired;

Driving while intoxicated (children under 16), five counts;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts;

Endangering the welfare of a child, five counts; and

Multiple traffic violations.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan 8 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

The children in her car were released to the custody of family members.

