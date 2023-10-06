Fog/Mist 67°

SHARE

Woman Drives Into Levittown 7-Eleven, Injuring Person

One person was taken to the hospital after a woman drove into a Long Island convenience store, breaking the glass windows, police said.

An 86-year-old crashed into the windows of a Levittown 7-Eleven when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while parking, police said.
An 86-year-old crashed into the windows of a Levittown 7-Eleven when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while parking, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash via maxfleischmann
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Levittown, according to Nassau County Police.

While attempting to park in the lot of 7-Eleven, located at 2901 Hempstead Turnpike, an 86-year-old woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, police said.

She crashed into the building, breaking the glass and injuring a person.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, and police reported that no charges are being pressed at the time of publication. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE