Woman Drives Into Levittown 7-Eleven, Injuring Person

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Levittown, according to Nassau County Police.

While attempting to park in the lot of 7-Eleven, located at 2901 Hempstead Turnpike, an 86-year-old woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, police said.

She crashed into the building, breaking the glass and injuring a person.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, and police reported that no charges are being pressed at the time of publication.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.