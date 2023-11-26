Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Vehicle In West Hempstead

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 in West Hempstead.

The 83-year-old was walking eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike crossing Nassau Boulevard when she was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram being operated by a 36-year-old man making a left-hand turn onto Nassau Boulevard, Nassau County Police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Nassau County Police identified her as Clytee Felder-Knight, age 83, of Hempstead.

The driver remained at the scene. No further injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

