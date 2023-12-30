Woman Critically Injured, Boy Airlifted After Being Hit By SUV In Farmingdale

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 in Farmingdale.

A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old woman were walking southbound on Fulton Street, in the crosswalk, when they were struck by a 2009 Honda SUV being operated by an 80-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said.

The driver was making a right-hand turn heading westbound onto Fulton Street where she struck and ran over the boy and then struck and dragged the woman.

The boy was transported by police helicopter to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The woman suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

No further injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.