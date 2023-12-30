Overcast 45°

SHARE

Woman Critically Injured, Boy Airlifted After Being Hit By SUV In Farmingdale

A woman was critically injured and a boy was airlifted to a hospital after both were struck by an SUV at a busy Long Island intersection.

Police sirens

Police sirens

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 in Farmingdale.

A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old woman were walking southbound on Fulton Street, in the crosswalk, when they were struck by a 2009 Honda SUV being operated by an 80-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said. 

The driver was making a right-hand turn heading westbound onto Fulton Street where she struck and ran over the boy and then struck and dragged the woman.

The boy was transported by police helicopter to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens where he is listed in serious but stable condition. 

The woman suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local area hospital where she is listed in critical condition. 

No further injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE