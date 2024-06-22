Woman Crashes Lexus Into Westbury Home

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 21, in Westbury.

The 65-year-old woman was operating a 2019 Lexus westbound on Northfield Lane, Nassau Couty Police said.

As the driver attempted to make a U-Turn, her vehicle left the roadway and struck a residential home, causing significant damage.

The driver and passenger, a 34-year-old woman, refused medical attention at the scene.

No occupants of the residence were injured.

The Village of Westbury Building Department responded to evaluate the home.

