The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in Elmont.

The officers responded to the Belmont Boulevard residence for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, they were informed that Zaire Steele, age 18, of Elmont, was involved in a verbal argument with another female in the residence, Nassau County Police said.

The argument escalated, and Steele bit the female victim on the wrist.

While responding officers attempted to place Steele under arrest, she resisted and refused to comply with verbal commands, according to police.

One officer sustained injuries during the arrest, as Steele was violent and combative and bit him on the hand. She additionally spit on another officer.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Steele was charged with:

First-, second-, and third-degree assault,

Second-degree harassment,

Resisting arrest,

Obstructing governmental administration.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 29, at First District Court in Hempstead.

