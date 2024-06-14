Woman Beats Teen With Brass Knuckles, Knife During Uniondale Fight, Police Say

It happened in Uniondale on Wednesday, June 12.

According to Nassau County police, Armanda Valles got into an argument with a 19-year-old girl just before 7:30 p.m. in front of her Hawthorne Avenue residence.

Valles allegedly hit the teen in the legs with brass knuckles.

As the victim tried to run away, Valles then took out a knife and slashed the teenager in the leg, just below the knee, police said.

The teen ran away and was taken to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Police located Valles near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Front Street, where she was arrested and charged with:

Assault, two counts; and

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, June 24.

