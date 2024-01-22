Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At This Freeport Supermarket

A top-prize Take 5 Midday ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 20 drawing was sold at a Freeport supermarket, according to New York Lottery officials.

Worth $6,186.50, the ticket was purchased at Compare Foods (Gala Foods Supermarket), which is located at 111 West Merrick Road.

The prize can be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39, with drawings televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to help support education in the state.

