Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $33K Sold At Valley Stream Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $34,000 was sold at a Long Island convenience store.

The top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased in Valley Stream, at the Mahavir Convenience located at 779 West Merrick Road, New York Lottery announced.

It was sold for the evening drawing held on Thursday, Aug. 8.

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

