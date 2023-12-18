Winner, Winner: Hicksville Man Collects Mega Millions Prize

Hicksville resident James Tinghitella claimed his Mega Millions prize from a summer drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Monday, Dec. 18.

The second-place prize, worth $1 million, was a part of the Tuesday, Aug. 1 drawing. Tinghitella matched the first five numbers.

According to lottery officials, the winning numbers were 08, 24, 30, 45, 61, and Mega Ball 12.

Tinghitella received his winnings in a single lump sum worth $651,000 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was sold at the Melville 7-Eleven, located at 613 Broadhollow Road.

In the fiscal year 2022 to 2023, the New York Mega Millions lottery generated $492,300,632 in total sales. During the same period, the state’s lottery contributed $3.7 billion to help support education in New York.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.