The operation was conducted on Thursday, May 30 in the Town of North Hempstead.
Two store clerks were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage:
- Anthony Y. Reyes Mejia, age 20, from West Hempstead, of La Cremosa Market located at 230 Post Ave., Westbury.
- Solomon R. Dosapati, age 60, from Flushing, Queens, of Valero located at 615 Union Ave. in Westbury.
The following establishments, all in Westbury, were in compliance:
- Wheatley Hills Discount Liquor – 193 Post Ave.,
- Rite Aid – 210 Post Ave.
- Karina Deli Inc. – 400 Maple Ave.
- JCA Express Deli Inc. – 480 Union Ave.
- Placita Deli – 626 Union Ave.
