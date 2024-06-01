The operation was conducted on Thursday, May 30 in the Town of North Hempstead.

Two store clerks were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage:

Anthony Y. Reyes Mejia, age 20, from West Hempstead, of La Cremosa Market located at 230 Post Ave., Westbury.

Solomon R. Dosapati, age 60, from Flushing, Queens, of Valero located at 615 Union Ave. in Westbury.

The following establishments, all in Westbury, were in compliance:

Wheatley Hills Discount Liquor – 193 Post Ave.,

Rite Aid – 210 Post Ave.

Karina Deli Inc. – 400 Maple Ave.

JCA Express Deli Inc. – 480 Union Ave.

Placita Deli – 626 Union Ave.

