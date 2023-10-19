West Hempstead Man Exposes, Touches Himself In Front Of Teens: Police

The incidents allegedly occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to Nassau County Police.

Fuentes Lozano, age 24, of West Hempstead, approached three girls — aged 13, 14, and 17 — while exposing himself and touching his genitals.

The girls ran away from Lozano and told their parents.

Further details about where the incidents happened were not provided.

Lozano is charged with:

Public lewdness, three counts; and

Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.