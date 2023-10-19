Fair 64°

West Hempstead Man Exposes, Touches Himself In Front Of Teens: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he exposed and touched himself in front of a group of teen girls, the youngest being 13.

Fuentes Lozano, a 24-year-old West Hempstead man, was arrested after he exposed himself and touched his genitals in front of three teen girls, police said.
Sophie Grieser
The incidents allegedly occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to Nassau County Police.

Fuentes Lozano, age 24, of West Hempstead, approached three girls — aged 13, 14, and 17 — while exposing himself and touching his genitals.

The girls ran away from Lozano and told their parents.

Further details about where the incidents happened were not provided.

Lozano is charged with:

  • Public lewdness, three counts; and
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Oct. 19. 

