Two Hospitalized After Sunrise Highway Crash Between State Police Cruiser, Motorcyclist

Two people were hospitalized after a crash between a state police cruiser and a motorcyclist on Long Island.
It happened on Friday, May 14 at approximately 6:50 a.m. on the eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Southampton.

A trooper observed the motorcycle on the right shoulder and while attempting to get the motorcyclist back into the flow of traffic, the operator lost control and struck the police vehicle in the passenger side rear bumper, according to state police. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Stony Brook Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

This collision is still under investigation and the State Police is asking any witnesses to call (631) 756-3300.

