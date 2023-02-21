Track Shifts For New Storm System Headed To Northeast: Here's What's Coming

The projected track for a new winter storm headed for the Northeast has shifted.

Ahead of the system, light rain and snow showers fell Tuesday morning, Feb. 21 as a disturbance moved through the region.

The precipitation has tapered from west to east after daybreak and much of the day will be dry until a cold front brings additional wet weather late Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Any precipitation is expected to wind down Tuesday evening.

The storm is due to arrive from west to east in the afternoon on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with some areas seeing snow and sleet mixed in with rain.

The projected track of the storm has taken a slight northward shift, which would reduce snowfall, the National Weather Service reported on Tuesday morning.

As the temperature falls Wednesday night, areas farthest north and inland, mainly above the I-84 corridor, will see sleet at times. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will remain unsettled on Thursday, Feb. 23, with rain continuing through the morning on another cloudy day.

It will be mainly dry during the afternoon before a new round of precipitation is possible Thursday night.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Friday, Feb. 24. It will be blustery during the day and into the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

