Stormy Start To Thanksgiving Week Will Bring Up To 2 Inches Of Rain, Followed By Gusty Winds

Thanksgiving Week will get off to a stormy start as a frontal system will move through the region bringing heavy rain at times, followed by gusty winds and a drop in temperatures.

Sunday, Nov. 22 will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The storm system will arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing light rain and showers that will linger through the evening and into Monday, Nov. 23.

Rain will become heavy at times overnight. Parts of the area could see up to 2 inches of rainfall, with some icy spots in parts of the region. (See the second image above.)

Showers will taper off later Monday morning and skies will gradually clear after noontime.

The temperature will fall in the afternoon from the mid 50s to the mid 40s on a breezy day with wind strength of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

