Storm Ida: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Long Island

There have now been 42 confirmed fatalities after Ida battered the Northeast with historic rainfall and flash flooding.
In New York City, more than 3 inches of rainfall fell in Central Park on Wednesday, Sept. 1, smashing the previous record.
Here is a look at some rainfall totals from throughout Long Island compiled on the day after, on Thursday, Sept. 2 by the National Weather Service.
Nassau County
Glen Cove, 9.09 inches
Levittown, 4.43 inches
Locust Valley, 6.72 inches
Lynbrook, 4.04 inches
Manhasset, 5.29 inches
Port Washington, 6.70 inches
Syosset, 5.81 inches
Woodbury, 4.37 inches
Suffolk County
Commack, 4 inches
Easthampton, 2.39 inches
East Setauket, 6.86 inches
Lindenhurst, 2.1 inches
Miller, 6.69 inches
Montauk, 3.20 inches
Nesconset, 3.34 inches
Port Jefferson, 6.64 inches
Setauket, 5.26 inches
Southampton, 3.1 inches
Stony Brook, 4 inches
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.