Storm Ida: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Long Island

Joe Lombardi
The New York City area was hit hard by Ida. Above, Tarrytown-on-Hudson.
The New York City area was hit hard by Ida. Above, Tarrytown-on-Hudson.

There have now been 42 confirmed fatalities after Ida battered the Northeast with historic rainfall and flash flooding.

In New York City, more than 3 inches of rainfall fell in Central Park on Wednesday, Sept. 1, smashing the previous record.

Here is a look at some rainfall totals from throughout Long Island compiled on the day after, on Thursday, Sept. 2 by the National Weather Service.

Nassau County

Glen Cove, 9.09 inches

Levittown, 4.43 inches

Locust Valley, 6.72 inches

Lynbrook, 4.04 inches

Manhasset, 5.29 inches

Port Washington, 6.70 inches

Syosset, 5.81 inches

Woodbury, 4.37 inches

Suffolk County

Commack, 4 inches

Easthampton, 2.39 inches

East Setauket, 6.86 inches

Lindenhurst, 2.1 inches

Miller, 6.69 inches

Montauk, 3.20 inches

Nesconset, 3.34 inches

Port Jefferson, 6.64 inches

Setauket, 5.26 inches

Southampton, 3.1 inches

Stony Brook, 4 inches

