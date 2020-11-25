Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Weather

Planning A Small Outdoor Gathering On Thanksgiving? Here's The Latest On What To Expect

Joe Lombardi
Because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Thanksgiving gatherings will be very different this year, with more people than ever staying home for the holiday.

For those hoping to hold small gatherings outdoors, there is some good news in the Thanksgiving Day forecast despite the arrival of a storm system that will sweep through beginning overnight on Thanksgiving Eve.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect through Black Friday, according to the latest outlook from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday, Nov. 25: After a cool start on Thanksgiving Eve Day, it will become milder and partly sunny with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Showers will arrive after midnight as the storm system arrives along with patchy fog. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day won't be a complete washout, and the heaviest rain will be in the morning.

It will also be a milder day, with the high temperature ranging from the low 50s to areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut to close to 60 degrees farther south.

It now looks like there's a good chance rain will taper off in the mid-afternoon with up to a half-inch to a three-quarters of an inch of precipitation expected by that time.

It will remain mostly cloudy in the evening with any remaining showers ending by around 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27: Black Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

