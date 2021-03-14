New Wind Advisory: Strong Gusts Up To 50 MPH Could Cause Power Outages, Cause Brush Fires

Clocks moved ahead an hour overnight for the start of Daylight Saving Time, but there's been no change in the dry, blustery conditions that marked the start of the weekend.

Winds will be out of the Northwest with speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph that could lead to power outages on Sunday, March 14.

A new Wind Advisory has been issued for the region. It lasts from noon Sunday until midnight Monday, March 15.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said in a statement released Sunday morning. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The blustery conditions will also lead to a period with an enhanced potential for brush fire spread Sunday afternoon through the evening.

"Relative humidity values are expected to fall to around 30 percent with wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph," the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 40s and wind gusts as strong as 40 mph.

Monday will be sunny and continued cold with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Clouds will increase Monday night. The overnight low will be in the mid 20s with wind-chill values in the teens.

Tuesday, March 16 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers both in the morning through midday and then again at night. The high temperature will be in the mid 30s.

