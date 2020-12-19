New Round Of Snow Now Possible On Christmas Day

It's beginning to look a lot like we may be getting a new round of snowfall on Christmas.

Long-range forecast models now show the potential for a storm powered by Arctic air bringing snow, sleet, and rain expected to develop on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, and continue into Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

"The snow area is going to be smaller, and at this point, we’re not going to be looking at the excessive amounts of snow that we saw with our latest storm," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "but it all depends on the strength of that storm."

But wait, there's more. We may see a bit of snow even this weekend.

Saturday, Dec. 19 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around the freezing mark, but it will feel more like it's between 10 and 20 degrees with the wind-chill factor.

Temperatures will finally climb over the freezing mark on Sunday, Dec. 20 with the high in the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies, but wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

There is about a 30 percent chance for snow showers Sunday afternoon until about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees, followed by a sunny day on Wednesday, Dec. 23 with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Christmas Eve Day on Thursday, Dec. 24 will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a high temperature around 50 degrees.

The storm system now looks like it will arrive late Christmas Eve night and continue through the overnight into Christmas Day, with the overnight temperature falling to right at or below the freezing mark.

The storm system should wind down late in the morning on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, which will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature in the upper 30s.

There is uncertainty surrounding the timing, strength, and track of the potential Christmas Day storm system.

