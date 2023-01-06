Here's When New Storm System Could Bring Snow, Sleet, Cause Slippery Conditions

A quick-moving winter storm has the potential to bring a mix of snow and sleet and cause slippery driving conditions.

The time frame for the system is late Sunday night, Jan. 8 into early Monday morning, Jan. 9.

"With sub-freezing temperatures, snow would stick to untreated surfaces," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued late Friday afternoon, Jan. 6. "This would make for potentially slippery conditions for the Monday morning commute."

There's a chance for rain and sleet in areas shown in pink with snow possible in the areas shown in blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com.

"At the very least, the Monday morning commute will be messy for some locations, especially in some of the slightly colder, northern and western suburbs of the I-95 mid-Atlantic cities," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

Generally, a coating to an inch of accumulation is expected, but areas farther north and west could see 2 to 3 inches.

It will remain cold on Saturday. Jan. 7, but there will be gradual clearing, leading to a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 40s, the National Weather Service said.

It will stay dry on Sunday, Jan. 8, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 30s prior to the arrival of the system, which is now on track to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday.

The high temperature Monday will climb to around the 40-degree mark after the precipitation moves out by around midday.

