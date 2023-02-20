Here's Latest On Major Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

A major winter storm on track for the Northeast will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

Ahead of the midweek arrival of the system, showers are possible both Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20 as well as Tuesday, Feb. 21, with some areas seeing a mix of snow and rain overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In areas where there is a wintry mix, precipitation will become all rain later in the morning Tuesday on a mostly cloudy day in which the high temperature rises to the mid 40s.

The storm is expected to arrive from west to east in the afternoon on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with some areas seeing sleet mixed in. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high temperature around the 40-degree mark.

As the temperature falls Wednesday night, areas farthest north and inland, mainly above the I-84 corridor, will see sleet at times. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will remain unsettled on Thursday, Feb. 23, with rain continuing through the morning on another cloudy day. It will be mainly dry during the afternoon before a new round of precipitation is possible Thursday night.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Friday, Feb. 24. It will be blustery during the day and into the evening.

