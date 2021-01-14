Here Are Areas That Will See Accumulating Snowfall From Storm System

Some parts of the region will see several inches of snowfall from a storm system that will sweep through the Northeast.

The time frame for the storm is Friday night, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16, with most of the region seeing mainly rain.

Thursday, Jan. 14 started off with spotty rain and snow showers in some spots. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will also be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The storm system will arrive late Friday night, after around 10 p.m. Most of the region will see all rain, with some snow for areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut. Between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall is possible in the areas in light blue shown in the map above.

Rain may change to snow in and around New York City and Long Island even though temperatures may still be above freezing during Friday night, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

"The changeover to accumulating snow is more likely well north and west of I-95," Pastelok said.

The storm system will wind down with rain at around noontime on Saturday, which will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

