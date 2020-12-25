Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Weather

Dramatic Change To Follow Storm As Arctic Blast Will Cause Sharp Drop In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
Temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees lower in the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Sharply colder temperatures will follow the storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the dramatic change in temperatures in just 24 hours. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A big change is coming after a powerful storm system bringing heavy downpours and damaging winds resulted in numerous downed tree limbs, leading to road closures and hundreds of thousands of power outages in the region.

In a 24-hour span, temperatures that climbed to around 60 degrees in parts of the region during the storm will plummet after Arctic air and brutal winds set in starting late in the afternoon on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

That's when temperatures will fall from the mid 50s to the low 40s, with wind-chill values making it feel even colder.

There will be a chance of showers through 9 p.m., followed by a slight chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and midnight.

It will be much colder overnight, with the low temperature in the mid 20s and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 26 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature only around 32 degrees and wind-chill values between 15 and 20.

Parts of the region will see a 30-degree temperature drop in just one day. (See images above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

