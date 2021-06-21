Contact Us
Claudette Regains Tropical Storm Status, With Risk Of Storms, Isolated Tornadoes In Region

Joe Lombardi
The latest projected track for Claudette.
The latest projected track for Claudette. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Claudette, which has regained Tropical Storm status, is expected to slowly strengthen over the Carolinas as it approaches the Northeast from the west. 

Tropical Storm conditions are expected to develop along the coastal regions of the Carolinas before the storm moves into the Atlantic. 

Severe storms are possible across the region both on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22.

"Stronger thunderstorms may be capable of producing isolated instances of damaging wind gusts," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday morning.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The first full day of summer, Monday, will be hazy, hot, and humid with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. With the heat index, it will feel like it's in the low 90s.

The chance showers and storms will begin in the evening hours on Monday and continue until early Tuesday evening. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rainfall amounts of about a half-inch to an inch are possible.

After Claudette pushes off the Atlantic Coast, conditions will become more comfortable and pleasant, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 70s.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding Claudette's track and its possible impact on the region.

